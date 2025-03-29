Korea Investment CORP Purchases 400 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.09% of DexCom worth $26,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in DexCom by 266.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in DexCom by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $2,899,230.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,727,505.67. This represents a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $990,668.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 313,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,063,918.86. The trade was a 4.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,009 shares of company stock worth $8,044,178 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Baird R W upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra Research upgraded DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.82.

DexCom Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of DXCM opened at $67.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.32 and its 200 day moving average is $77.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $141.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

