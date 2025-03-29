Korea Investment CORP Has $31.34 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,232 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.05% of Hilton Worldwide worth $31,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $765,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 953,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,098,000 after buying an additional 185,765 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 225,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,090,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,069,000 after acquiring an additional 121,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $265.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.53.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 2.8 %

HLT stock opened at $225.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.86 and a 1-year high of $275.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.94 and its 200-day moving average is $244.68.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total transaction of $10,928,745.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,802,871.89. This represents a 34.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

