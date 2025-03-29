Korea Investment CORP Has $27.72 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67,955 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of IQVIA worth $27,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,131,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,956,087,000 after acquiring an additional 105,504 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $541,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $177.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.03 and a 52 week high of $253.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.05.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

