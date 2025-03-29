Korea Investment CORP Has $24.57 Million Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 144.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,416 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of Zscaler worth $24,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Zscaler by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 18,500.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $207.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -828.56 and a beta of 0.88. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $217.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.08 and a 200-day moving average of $193.41.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $429,168.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,979,848.10. This represents a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,580,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,822,344.90. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,234 shares of company stock worth $39,970,790. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Zscaler from $222.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Zscaler from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.68.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

