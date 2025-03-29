Korea Investment CORP Grows Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of Cencora worth $29,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,045,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,970,000 after purchasing an additional 291,867 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Cencora by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,193,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,927,000 after buying an additional 338,452 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Cencora by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,007,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,058,000 after acquiring an additional 125,611 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cencora by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,183,000 after acquiring an additional 189,054 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,204,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,249,000 after acquiring an additional 138,868 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.20.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other Cencora news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $1,107,191.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,326.20. The trade was a 21.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total value of $3,928,916.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 317,913 shares in the company, valued at $85,680,732.63. This trade represents a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,675 shares of company stock valued at $8,034,778 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cencora Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:COR opened at $275.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $275.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.18.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a return on equity of 328.62% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

