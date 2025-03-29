Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Knife River worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNF. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Knife River by 1,200.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 887,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,224,000 after acquiring an additional 819,439 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Knife River during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,631,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knife River during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,600,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Knife River in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,786,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knife River in the 3rd quarter worth $10,267,000. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Knife River alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Knife River from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Knife River in a report on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

Knife River Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of KNF stock opened at $89.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Knife River Co. has a 1 year low of $66.13 and a 1 year high of $108.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Knife River had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

About Knife River

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.