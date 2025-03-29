KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $1.46 Million Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AppFolio by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $221.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.38 and its 200 day moving average is $232.40. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.89. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.01 and a 1 year high of $274.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 26.21%. Analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.29.

Insider Activity

In other AppFolio news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.30, for a total value of $213,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,701 shares in the company, valued at $5,795,565.30. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander Wolf bought 9,678 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $214.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,078,931.18. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,977.06. This trade represents a -150.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

