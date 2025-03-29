KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases Shares of 7,400 Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Fabrinet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,169,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,437,000 after buying an additional 19,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,359,000 after purchasing an additional 69,554 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 855,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,338,000 after purchasing an additional 175,684 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fabrinet by 3.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,145,000 after purchasing an additional 24,439 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 553,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,602,000 after buying an additional 53,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fabrinet from $292.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fabrinet from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.43.

Fabrinet Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $195.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.89. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $159.69 and a 52 week high of $281.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.05.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Profile



Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

