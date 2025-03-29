KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New Investment in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its stake in FMC by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 60,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of FMC by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 227,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after acquiring an additional 39,230 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in FMC by 85.7% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 33,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,662 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,164,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,602,000 after purchasing an additional 28,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in FMC by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 164,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 14,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Performance

NYSE FMC opened at $42.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.87. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $68.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. Analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.33 per share, for a total transaction of $223,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,980. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $163,429.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,107. This trade represents a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FMC. Redburn Atlantic downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on FMC from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FMC from $70.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.15.

FMC Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

