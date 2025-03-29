KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys Shares of 5,000 Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Enstar Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,346,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enstar Group by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Enstar Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESGR stock opened at $332.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $330.37 and a 200-day moving average of $325.87. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Enstar Group Limited has a 12-month low of $275.02 and a 12-month high of $348.48.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $17.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 73.26%.

In related news, Director Hiteshkumar R. Patel sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total value of $160,770.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

