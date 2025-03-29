Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.35 and last traded at $33.35, with a volume of 2000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.10.
Klépierre Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.76.
About Klépierre
Klépierre SA is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 19.3 billion at December 31, 2023, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Klépierre
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.