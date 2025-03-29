Kindly MD (NASDAQ:KDLY) Announces Earnings Results

Kindly MD (NASDAQ:KDLY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Kindly MD Stock Down 8.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ KDLY opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. Kindly MD has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $5.25.
About Kindly MD
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kindly MD
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Kindly MD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindly MD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.