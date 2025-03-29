Kindly MD (NASDAQ:KDLY) Announces Earnings Results

Kindly MD (NASDAQ:KDLY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Kindly MD Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDLY opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. Kindly MD has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

About Kindly MD

Kindly MD, Inc provides healthcare services. Its services include medication management, behavioral healthcare and alternative treatments. The firm offers evaluation and management, including chronic pain, functional medicine, cognitive behavioral therapy, trauma and addiction therapy, recovery support services, overdose education efforts, peer support, limited urgent care, preventative medicine, travel services, and hormone therapy.

