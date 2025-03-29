Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Trading Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

Kincora Copper Limited (CVE:KCC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 16.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 288,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the average session volume of 109,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.06.

Kincora Copper Limited engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Mongolia and Australia. It primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Trundle Project, including one license covering an area of 167km2 located in the Junee-Narromine volcanic belt of the Macquarie Arc.

