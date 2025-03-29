KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (OTCMKTS:KHDHF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.44 and traded as high as $1.80. KHD Humboldt Wedag International shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 434 shares traded.

KHD Humboldt Wedag International Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44.

About KHD Humboldt Wedag International

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG provides engineering products and services for the cement industry. It operates through Capex and Plant Services segments. The Capex segment offers process technology, design, engineering, project management, and the supply of technical equipment including grinding, pyro process, and system automation; and organizes training for cement plant personnel through e-learning program SIMULEX.

