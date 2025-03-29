Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Stock Price

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AXIS Capital in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AXIS Capital from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $99.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.74. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $101.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.29. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 18.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.25%.

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Charles A. Davis sold 2,139,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $199,999,959.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,404,133 shares in the company, valued at $224,786,435.50. This represents a 47.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 371,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,070,000 after purchasing an additional 121,437 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the third quarter worth about $638,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,921,000 after acquiring an additional 43,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

