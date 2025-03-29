Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $65.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $76.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KBH. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on KB Home from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on KB Home from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.21.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $57.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day moving average of $72.46. KB Home has a 52-week low of $56.41 and a 52-week high of $89.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). KB Home had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,891,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,708.21. This trade represents a 44.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 47.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,411,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,498 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in KB Home by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,539,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,285,000 after buying an additional 45,311 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in KB Home by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,529,000 after purchasing an additional 56,142 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,281,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,928,000 after acquiring an additional 75,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,938,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,125,000 after buying an additional 16,593 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

