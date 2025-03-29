Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Short Interest Down 36.0% in March

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Kardex Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KRDXF remained flat at $315.56 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.10. Kardex has a 52 week low of $239.22 and a 52 week high of $339.60.
Kardex Company Profile
