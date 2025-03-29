Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Short Interest Up 120.0% in March

Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kainos Group Stock Performance

KNNNF stock remained flat at $9.55 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89. Kainos Group has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $16.41.

About Kainos Group

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

