Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Short Interest Up 120.0% in March

Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Kainos Group Stock Performance
KNNNF stock remained flat at $9.55 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89. Kainos Group has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $16.41.
About Kainos Group
