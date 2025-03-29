Junee Limited (NASDAQ:JUNE) Short Interest Update

Junee Limited (NASDAQ:JUNE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 80.4% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Junee Price Performance

Shares of JUNE traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.46. 154,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,825. Junee has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68.

Get Junee alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Junee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Junee Limited (NASDAQ:JUNE – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Junee worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Junee Company Profile

Junee Limited, through its subsidiary, OPS Interior Design Consultant Limited, provides interior design, fit-out, and maintenance services to residential and commercial clients in the interior design market in Hong Kong. Its interior design services comprise preliminary consulting services, conceptualizing clients design ideas with layout plans, and producing detailed design drawings; and fit-out work includes various activities making an interior space suitable for residential or commercial purposes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Junee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Junee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.