JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading 0.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.34 and last traded at $53.32. 1,661,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 3,680,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.22.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 2.2 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average is $55.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.4824 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.