JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading 0.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.34 and last traded at $53.32. 1,661,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 3,680,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.22.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average is $55.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.4824 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Cadence Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $225,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 104.8% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

