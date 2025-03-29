JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,587,978 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,128,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,587,978 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.55% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $819,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.88.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1553 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

