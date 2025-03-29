JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $704.63 Million Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,988,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,712 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.94% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $704,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR opened at $164.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.06. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.69 and a 1 year high of $236.53. The company has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Director Jill Bright acquired 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,506.76. The trade was a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Interactive Brokers Group

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.