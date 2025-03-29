JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $579.06 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,148,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,315,983 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.73% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $579,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $45.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $49.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.71.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.0468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.