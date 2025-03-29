JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 203,167 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,306,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.89% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $609,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $257.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $255.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $234.18 and a 1 year high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.1671 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

