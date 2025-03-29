John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WLYB opened at $44.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -49.08 and a beta of 0.65. John Wiley & Sons has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.79.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.3525 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 190.54%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

