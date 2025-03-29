John Alan Smith Sells 6,155 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $241.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $217.22 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $347.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.71.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

