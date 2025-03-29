John Alan Smith Sells 6,155 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
FedEx Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $241.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $217.22 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $347.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.71.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
