JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF (TOV) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on March 31st

JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:TOV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0242 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.
JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF Trading Down 2.2 %
NYSEARCA TOV opened at $23.31 on Friday. JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The company has a market cap of $116.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91.
JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF Company Profile
