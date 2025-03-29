Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 84476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Jiayin Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $748.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $7.71.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 43.90%. The company had revenue of $192.42 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Jiayin Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jiayin Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.

