Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) Short Interest Up 179.2% in March

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, an increase of 179.2% from the February 28th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 425,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 27.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Jeffs’ Brands Stock Down 7.7 %

JFBR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,329. Jeffs’ Brands has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68.

Get Jeffs' Brands alerts:

Jeffs’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel and soft-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door and sets protectors for pets under the PetEvo brand; and bag sets and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Jeffs' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeffs' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.