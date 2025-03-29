Japan Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Trading Down 80.1% – Here’s Why

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 80.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $771.91 and last traded at $771.91. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3,881.42.

Japan Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,452.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3,385.34.

About Japan Real Estate Investment

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Company") was established on May 11, 2001 pursuant to Japan's Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations ("ITA"). The Company was listed on the real estate investment trust market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange ("TSE") on September 10, 2001 (Securities Code: 8952).

Featured Articles

