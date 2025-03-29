James H. Litinsky Sells 18,519 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) CEO James H. Litinsky sold 18,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $500,013.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,842,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,740,912. This trade represents a 0.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MP Materials Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average is $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.02 and a beta of 2.32.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $60.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.71 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 32.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. Equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.61.

View Our Latest Report on MP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 96,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 63,751 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 160.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 18,934 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 673.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,144 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 8.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 190,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.