James G. Morris Purchases 15,000 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) Director James G. Morris bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $84,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,631.70. This trade represents a 17.44 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $755.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $7.20.
Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 12.67%. Research analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.
Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.
