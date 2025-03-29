Israel Discount Bank Limited (ISDAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4525 per share on Tuesday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISDAY opened at $75.15 on Friday. Israel Discount Bank has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $75.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.01.

Israel Discount Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Israel, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Retail Banking, Middle Market Banking, Corporate Banking, Financial Operations, Discount Capital, Discount Bancorp, Israel Credit Cards Company, and Other segments.

