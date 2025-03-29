Israel Discount Bank Limited (ISDAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4525 per share on Tuesday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Israel Discount Bank Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ISDAY opened at $75.15 on Friday. Israel Discount Bank has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $75.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.01.
Israel Discount Bank Company Profile
