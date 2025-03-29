iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 164.7% from the February 28th total of 11,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

iShares Total Return Active ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ BRTR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,796. iShares Total Return Active ETF has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $52.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.38.

iShares Total Return Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1816 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares Total Return Active ETF

About iShares Total Return Active ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Total Return Active ETF stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Total Return Active ETF ( NASDAQ:BRTR Free Report ) by 2,783.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Total Return Active ETF worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The iShares Total Return Active ETF (BRTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in corporate and government fixed income securities from around the world. Securities could be of any maturity while limiting investments in junk bonds to 20%.

