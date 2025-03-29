iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,312,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 576% from the previous session’s volume of 194,087 shares.The stock last traded at $121.53 and had previously closed at $121.79.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.09.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $647,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 363,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,908,000 after acquiring an additional 23,486 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

