iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,638 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.2% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $84,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,367,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 179,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,228,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of QUAL opened at $169.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $154.17 and a 52 week high of $187.26. The firm has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.47 and a 200-day moving average of $180.22.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

