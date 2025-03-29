iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDA) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDA – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.60 and last traded at $28.64. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.91.

The iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF USD (ITDA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.

