iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDA) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDA – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.60 and last traded at $28.64. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.
iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.91.
iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF Company Profile
The iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF USD (ITDA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares LifePath Target Date 2025 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.