iShares Inflation Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGI) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Inflation Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGI – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.94 and last traded at $26.93. Approximately 518 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

iShares Inflation Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Inflation Hedged High Yield Bond ETF stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGI – Free Report) by 771.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc owned 1.74% of iShares Inflation Hedged High Yield Bond ETF worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

iShares Inflation Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Inflation Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), which targets USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds, while mitigating inflation risk through swaps.

See Also

