iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Stake Lowered by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 546.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,830,000 after buying an additional 1,845,625 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,706,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,354,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,780,000 after acquiring an additional 125,320 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 925,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,397,000 after acquiring an additional 375,573 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 538,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,167,000 after purchasing an additional 40,620 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $54.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.81. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $45.19 and a 52-week high of $55.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.