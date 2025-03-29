iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 49,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 29,099 shares.The stock last traded at $148.69 and had previously closed at $148.87.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $910.56 million, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.10.

Get iShares Global Industrials ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Industrials ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 44,352.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 245,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,654,000 after acquiring an additional 244,824 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,857,000 after buying an additional 171,956 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 5,688.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 33,276 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,631,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 16,845 shares during the period.

About iShares Global Industrials ETF

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Read More

