iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,300 shares, an increase of 129.5% from the February 28th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,786,000. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 29,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ SUSC opened at $23.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.10. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $23.97.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.
