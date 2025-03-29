iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,005,780 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 702,126 shares.The stock last traded at $35.63 and had previously closed at $35.42.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average is $35.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESGE. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter worth $66,000.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

