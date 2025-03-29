iShares ESG Aware 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOR) Trading 0.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares ESG Aware 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOR – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.21 and last traded at $31.54. 1,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 2,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.34.

iShares ESG Aware 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average is $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 million, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOR – Free Report) by 31,816.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,772 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.89% of iShares ESG Aware 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares ESG Aware 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF

The iShares ESG Aware Growth Allocation ETF (EAOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that provides moderately aggressive risk exposure to global stocks and bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOR was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

