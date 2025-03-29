iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Reduced by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177,007 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 664,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,598,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 269,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,061,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $104.01 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $128.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

