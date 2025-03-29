iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Raised by Mechanics Financial Corp

Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.2% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,003,000. United Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of IVV opened at $558.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $591.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $589.45. The company has a market cap of $537.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $496.30 and a 12-month high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

