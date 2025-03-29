Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,347 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $13,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 25,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 50.5% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $6,900,748.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $161,355.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,933.36. This trade represents a 11.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,979 shares of company stock valued at $30,666,904. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

View Our Latest Report on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IRM opened at $85.07 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $73.53 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 139.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.39.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 514.75%.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.