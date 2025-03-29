IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 324,425 Shares of FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its position in FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) by 81.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,425 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of FREYR Battery worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded FREYR Battery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

FREYR Battery Stock Up 1.4 %

FREY stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $199.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.94. FREYR Battery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $3.36.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR Battery, Inc provides battery solutions in the United States, Norway, and internationally. The company develops battery cell manufacturing facilities. It serves its products to energy storage systems and commercial mobility, including marine applications and commercial vehicles markets. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg.

