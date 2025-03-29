IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Invests $669,000 in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 566.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,335,575,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $780,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $559.76 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $260.80 and a 1-year high of $652.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $578.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $477.12. The company has a market cap of $114.59 billion, a PE ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 1.66.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPOT
Spotify Technology Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spotify Technology
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.