IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.40, but opened at $18.72. IperionX shares last traded at $18.51, with a volume of 10,388 shares changing hands.

IperionX Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 13.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09.

Get IperionX alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IperionX

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of IperionX in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IperionX in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of IperionX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IperionX during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IperionX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IperionX Company Profile

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IperionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IperionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.