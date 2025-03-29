Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Invivyd in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.89.

Invivyd Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ IVVD opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. Invivyd has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $4.74. The company has a market cap of $71.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 million. Research analysts forecast that Invivyd will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Terrance Mcguire sold 86,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total value of $41,541.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,170,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,710.88. The trade was a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invivyd

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invivyd by 290.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 87,358 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Invivyd by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invivyd during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invivyd by 644.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 222,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Invivyd by 1,276.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 282,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

Further Reading

